TOMMY LEE & PAMELA ANDERSON's Sex Tape Scandal The Focus Of Limited Hulu Series

Deadline is reporting that Hulu is set to profile one of Hollywood’s more iconic couples and the scandal that shook the industry when it comes to celebrity privacy.

Sources tell Deadline that Lily James and Sebastian Stan are on board to play former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in a new limited series for Hulu going by the working title Pam & Tommy. The rockstar couple’s relationship dominated the tabloids for years, including the scandal of when their sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public.

Seth Rogen is on board to play the man who stole the tape, with I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie helming the series and Rob Siegel writing. Rogen is also producing the project along with his partner Evan Goldberg through their Point Grey banner along with Dylan Sellers through Limelight, Dave Franco and Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison at Annapurna. The eight-episode series will shoot in the spring.

While the scandalous event will play a major part in the series, the story will have a big focus on their relationship going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995. The leaked VHS tape turned into quite the legal dispute, with Anderson suing the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group. Ultimately, the Lees entered into a confidential settlement deal with IEG. Thereafter, the company began making the tape available to subscribers to its websites again, resulting in triple the normal traffic.