TOMMY SHAW Discusses Writing The STYX Classic "Renegade" On Piano - "It Became A Rock Song When I Took It To The Band"; Video

In the new video below from AXS TV, Styx's Tommy Shaw talks with Dan Rather about how he came up with the melodies for songs like "Renegade", "Babe" and "Too Much Time On My Hands" on The Big Interview.

Catch Styx on tour. The band's next show is scheduled for April 13 at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX. You can find the band's complete live itinerary here.