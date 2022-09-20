TONY MARTIN Tells Crazy Stories About BLACK SABBATH's 1989 Tour Of The USSR - "A Grandma Was Sat In The Front Row Knitting"; Video

Black Sabbath became one of the first Western bands to play behind the Iron Curtain when they played in the Soviet Union in 1989.

At the time, Tony Martin was the band's lead singer – the second longest serving lead singer in Sabbath's history after Ozzy Osbourne (and ahead of legends like Ronnie James Dio, Ian GIllan and Glen Hughes) - and he recounts some incredible stories from that trip playing in Moscow and Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) to Paul at Vintage Rock Pod.

These stories include a granny knitting in the front row, glass missiles being launched at the band and being offered payment in tractors! You can hear these stories told by Tony below: