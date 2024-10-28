TOOL Adds Two Additional Mexican Performances To 2025 Tour Schedule

Tool have added two additional Mexican performances to their 2025 itinerary: March 12 at Explanada del Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey and March 18 at Calle 2 in Guadalajara.

Tickets for the newly added Mexican shows are on-sale Monday, November 4, at 12 Noon, CST with an exclusive, 24-hour pre-sale for Tool Army members starting Thursday, October 31, at 12 Noon, CST. More information about Tool Army memberships can be found at Toolband.com/join. VIP packages for the March 15 Mexico City show are available via Toolband.com/VIP. The Cult and Seven Hours After Violet open on both dates.

Tool has also confirmed performances at three Lollapalooza festivals: Argentina (March 22), Chile (March 23) and Brazil (March 30), along with a headlining spot at the Estéreo Picnic festival in Bogotá on March 28.

Festication and Tool recently announced the first-ever Tool Live in the Sand, a destination festival taking place at the all-inclusive luxury, 5-star resort - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino & Royalton Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from March 7th-9th, 2025. Tool Live in the Sand will bring Tool diehards together from around the world for an island escape.

Headlined by Tool, this once-in-a-lifetime event will also feature two Tool sets and performances by some of the most iconic and influential rock bands in the world, including Primus, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, and Coheed and Cambria. Also on the lineup, King’s X, Fishbone, Wheel, CKY, Moonwalker and joining them as special guests are longtime Tool visual collaborators Alex Grey and Allyson Grey.

Tool, known for their genre-defying sound and unmatched live performances, will treat fans to an intimate and immersive concert experience on the beach. This is Tool's first-ever Caribbean performance, set against the stunning backdrop of Punta Cana's white sands and crystal-clear waters.

In a statement from the band, Justin Chancellor shared, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news that Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria will be joining us for our first-ever Caribbean performance at 'Tool in the Sand.' 2025 is shaping up nicely. See you all there for what should be an unforgettable weekend of music!”

Guests will stay at Punta Cana's most luxurious five star resorts: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino or The Royalton Resort, offering an unparalleled vacation experience. From gourmet dining to expansive pools and world-class entertainment, attendees will enjoy relaxation and rock music at its finest. Packages include a luxury resort room, unlimited food & drinks for each guest & 3-days of music. Off-site excursions will be available, including snorkeling, catamaran expeditions, rappelling, visits to eco-parks and other activities.

Tyler Fey, co-founder of Festication, shares: “Feyline is thrilled to curate Tool's first-ever destination festival, delivering an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for their dedicated fans. This event will fuse world-class music with the luxury of the Dominican Republic, creating an immersive rock adventure like no other.”

Festication Co-founder Donnie Estopinal reflects on his history with Tool, sharing a memorable moment from 1996: "I had a sold-out rave at the State Palace with The Crystal Method and Keoki, and the venue booked Tool on the same night. It was a mess flipping the room. There were so many people outside that the cops were going to shut us down, so we just opened the doors at the end of the Tool concert. Anyone who wanted to stay did—and a lot of them stayed. It's still part of NOLA lore today, and I still see people talking about it on message boards."

Reflecting on this upcoming festival, Donnie adds: "Booking Tool nearly 30 years later feels like my career has come full circle. It’s incredible to go from that unforgettable night in New Orleans to now curating their first destination festival. This is the kind of experience I’ve always dreamed of bringing to fans—something immersive, intimate, and legendary."

Tool, the Grammy Award® winning band, stands as one of the most dynamic and influential rock bands in the world today, delivering live performances that transcend the usual boundaries of rock and metal. Known for their genre-defying sound, Tool blends progressive metal mastery with atmospheric, ethereal experiences. As the sun sets over the Dominican Republic, the band, featuring Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, and Adam Jones will take the spotlight with jaw-dropping performances. Their shows have been compared to monumental performances from legends like Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, and AC/DC, but Tool offers something distinct—an immersive, interstellar journey from earth-shaking breakdowns to soaring vocal melodies.

They will be joined by:

- Primus: The legendary trio led by bassist Les Claypool, known for their quirky, progressive rock sound and eccentric performances, brings theirflavor to Live in the Sand. Hits like "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver" and "My Name is Mud" have cemented their status as rock innovators.

- Mastodon: One of metal’s most dynamic bands, Mastodon has evolved over the years into a powerhouse of progressive metal. Their heavy riffs and intricate songwriting on albums like Leviathan and Crack the Skye will provide a thrilling performance for all attendees.

- Eagles of Death Metal: Injecting a dose of fun into the weekend, Eagles of Death Metal combines raw rock energy with a playful spirit, perfect for those looking to dance on the beach to their infectious tunes like "I Want You So Hard" and "Wannabe in LA."

- Coheed and Cambria: Known for their concept albums and narrative-driven music, Coheed and Cambria’s fusion of progressive rock and post-hardcore has won them a dedicated fanbase. Expect intricate guitar work and soaring vocals as they deliver a live set to remember.

- King’s X: Blending elements of progressive metal, hard rock, and soul, King’s X has been delivering powerful, harmony-rich music since the 1980s. Known for their intricate musicianship and thought-provoking lyrics, they’ve earned a cult following and influenced countless rock and metal acts.

- Fishbone: A pioneering force in the fusion of ska, punk, funk, and rock, Fishbone has been pushing musical boundaries since the late ‘70s. Their energetic live shows and socially conscious lyrics have made them a lasting presence in the alternative rock scene.

- Wheel: Hailing from Finland, Wheel is known for their brooding, complex progressive metal sound, influenced by bands like Tool and Opeth. Their music weaves intricate rhythms and heavy riffs, creating a compelling and atmospheric live experience.

- CKY: Rising to fame through their association with the “Jackass” crew, CKY (Camp Kill Yourself) delivers raw, riff-heavy rock with a rebellious edge. Their signature sound mixes alternative metal, skate punk, and stoner rock, and they’ve maintained a loyal fanbase since the early 2000s.

- Moonwalker: A rising force in the alternative rock world, Moonwalker combines nostalgic rock vibes with modern production and catchy hooks. Their music exudes anthemic energy, making them a fresh addition to any festival lineup.

For more information on the festival and to secure your spot at this incredible rock getaway, visit Toolinthesand.com.

Schedules and more details will be shared soon.

About Festication:

Festication, the brand behind this all-inclusive festival experience, is known for curating unique fan experiences. With a history rooted in electronic music festivals, Festication now ventures into the world of rock with Live in the Sand, in partnership with Disco Presents and Feyline, both leaders in the live event industry.

About Tool:

Formed in 1990, Tool has become one of the most influential rock bands of the modern era, known for their powerful, complex sound and mesmerizing live performances. Over the course of their career, the band has released five studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019), along with two EPs and a limited-edition box set. Tool has won four GRAMMY Awards®, including Best Metal Performance for Ænima, Schism, and 7empest, as well as Best Recording Package for 10,000 Days. The band is composed of Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar), and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

Punta Cana:

Punta Cana, located on the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic, is famed for its pristine white-sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters. As a top Caribbean travel destination, it offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, from lounging under palm trees to snorkeling in vibrant coral reefs. Punta Cana is home to the longest zip-line in the Caribbean, the world class Marinarium Marine Park, and the wonderfully immersive Scape Eco-Park. With luxurious resorts and endless opportunities for outdoor activities, Punta Cana promises an unforgettable tropical escape for all Tool fans.

Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana:

The Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana is a luxurious all-inclusive resort known for its rock-and-roll vibe and world-class amenities. Located along Punta Cana's stunning beaches, it boasts lavish rooms, multiple pools, gourmet dining, a casino, and a top-tier golf course. Guests enjoy a perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment, making it one of the premier vacation destinations in the Caribbean. Hard Rock Punta Cana: Km 28, #74, Blvd. Turístico del Este, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic

Royalton Punta Cana:

The Royalton Punta Cana is an elegant all-inclusive resort set on the beautiful white-sand beaches of Punta Cana. Known for its modern design and luxurious amenities, the resort offers gourmet dining, multiple pools, and a variety of activities for both families and adults. Highway Macao Playa Arena Gorda, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic

(Tool photo - Travis Shinn)