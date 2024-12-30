TOQUE - Canada's Classic Rock Super Group Performs Sold Out Show In Winnipeg; Fan-Filmed Video

On December 28, 2024, all-Canadian rock band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group), played to a sold-out audience at the Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba on their Frozen Not Broken Tour.

Fan-filmed video, courtesy of Jimmy D's Rock Talk can be enjoyed below. Toque's setlist was comprised of the following 20 songs:

"Never Enough For You"

"Fantasy" (Aldo Nova cover)

"Sunglasses At Night" (Corey Hart cover)

"Forever In A Day"

"Up To You"

"Ironic" (Alanis Morissette cover)

"Broken"

"Turn Me Loose" (Loverboy cover)

"When I'm With You" (Sheriff cover)

"Mama Let Him Play" (Jerry Doucette cover with Dallas Smith)

"Something For The Pain"

"Can't Stop It"

"Tom Sawyer" (Rush cover)

"Ugly" (The Age Of Electric cover)

"Dance" (Queen City Kids cover)

"What Kind Of Love Is This" (Streetheart cover)

"The Boys In The Bright White Sports Car" (Trooper cover)

"Working For The Weekend" (Loverboy cover)

"Roller" (April Wine cover)

"O Canada"

Toque will celebrate New Year's Eve with a show on December 31, 2024 at Deerfoot Inn & Casino in Calgary, Alberta.

For further details, visit Toque on Facebook.