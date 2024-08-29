TORN FROM EXISTENCE Presents "Crawl From The Crypt" Lyric Video

Emerging from the depths of Denver's metal scene, Torn From Existence is set to unleash their debut album Hearken The Darkened Skies on October 4th, 2024. The LP marks the arrival of a powerful new force in symphonic blackened death metal, blending punishing riffs, dark melodies, and atmospheric synths to create a sound that is both brutal and haunting.

Torn From Existence began to take shape in 2021 when band founder and guitar virtuoso David A. Couch joined forces with versatile bassist Bill Bohlen. Together, they crafted the intense, melodic blackened death metal tracks that would lay the foundation for the band's debut album. Over the next two years, the band’s lineup was completed with the addition of Craig Rosplock on vocals, whose range and power bring the lyrics to life; drummer Jeremiah Maynard, who delivers blast beats with impeccable tempo and technical prowess; and synth player/vocalist Rhiannon Wisniewski, who adds layers of dark atmosphere and melody.

With the lineup solidified, Torn From Existence entered Sawn And Quartered Studios in November 2023 to work with producer Shane Howard, bringing Hearken The Darkened Skies to life. The album will be available on LP, CD, and digitally, offering fans multiple ways to experience the band's powerful sound. Pre-orders can be placed now via Bandcamp.

Hearken The Darkened Skies artwork and tracklisting:

"Crawl From The Crypt"

"Of Curse, And Covenant"

"Sorcery Against Mankind"

"Scream No More"

"Waves Of Chaos"

"Damned By Ominous Fate"

"Tempted By The Necromancer"