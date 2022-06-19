TORTURE KILLER Shares Details Of Dead Inside EP

Finland’s notorious serial death-fiends strike back for the first time since 2013 with their new EP: Dead Inside - a gallows-end head stomper with more hooks than a cenobite in a meat locker. Torture Killer was formed in 2002 in Turku, Finland, with the goal of pursuing their passion for mid-paced, riff-driven, old-school influenced death metal. In the ensuing years, they’ve produced four full length albums and two EPs, refined their craft and gained further recognition from their neck-breaking live performances.

In 2022, they enter the void once more with Dead Inside, the new three-song EP which takes another step forward in their path of darkness, further solidifying their position in both the Finnish and global death metal undergrounds. Dead Inside features cover art by none other than Wes Benscoter (Slayer, Cattle Decapitation, Autopsy, Kreator). The current lineup remains concrete, consisting of Pessi Haltsonen (vocals), Jari Laine (guitars), Tuomas Karppinen (guitars), Kim Torniainen (bass) and Tuomo Latvala (drums).

Tracklisting:

"Dead Inside"

"The Omen"

"Iniquity"

