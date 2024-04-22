TORTURE SQUAD Streams "Warrior" Music Video Featuring LEATHER LEONE

Torture Squad, one of the most renowned bands in Brazilian metal, recently released their new album, Devilish, via Time To Kill Records. Continuing with the promotion of the album, they issued a new version of the track "Warrior".

The single and music video feature the participation of Leather Leone, an iconic American vocalist, who brought the energy of '80s metal to the song. "Warrior" is a tribute to Rickson Gracie, the resilient Jiu Jitsu fighter, considered one of the sport's greatest legends.

Vocalist Mayara Puertas comments on the launch: "'Warrior' is a song for all the warriors arround the world, inspired by the philosophies of life of the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu master Rickson Gracie. This new version brings Leather Leone as our very special guest, mixing heavy and thrash metal singing by two female metal singers from different generations, as a symbol of fight and resistence.”

Leather Leone will also make a special appearance at the Torture Squad show at Summer Breeze Open Air Brasil, celebrating the diversity and strength of women in heavy metal. The show will take place at the Memorial da América Latina, in São Paulo, on Sunday, April 28th.

On their second album with the new lineup, Mayara Puertas (vocals), Rene Simionato (guitar), Castor (bass) and Amilcar Christófaro (drums) maturely transcend the sound of extreme metal, incorporating progressive metal, influences from Brazilian music and symphonic elements. Devilish promises to shake up the Brazilian metal scene and give it new international visibility.

For the cover art, Torture Squad enlisted Marcelo Vasco, a Brazilian illustrator who has already created artwork for Slayer, Dimmu Borgir, and Soulfly among others.

Tracklisting:

"Hell Is Coming"

"Flukeman"

"Buried Alive"

"Warrior"

"Sanctuary"

"Uatumã"

"Thoth"

"Mabus"

"Find My Way"

"Gaia"

"Farewell To Mankind"

"The Last Journey"

For further details, visit Torture Squad on Facebook.

(Photo: Heitor Shevchenko)