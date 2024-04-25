TOTO Classic "Africa" Gets Acoustic Guitar Treatment From THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic finger style guitar cover of the Toto classic, "Africa".

Says Thomas, "'Africa' is one of Toto's greatest hits, released in 1982. Toto released multiple live versions of the song, including Live In Amsterdam, Live At Montreux, Live In Paris 2007, Live In Poland on the 35th Anniversary tour and even in 2023 at Night Of The Proms. Other great acoustic guitar covers have been done (for instance by 40 Fingers, Andy McKee or Igor Presnyakov) but this is the most complete arrangement on Classical Nylon String Guitar, including keyboard solo!"