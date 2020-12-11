TOTO Guitarist STEVE LUKATHER Talks Recording New Solo Album - "I Just Wanted To Do It From A 1972 Standpoint, But With 2020 Sounds"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's Justin Beckner, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather talked about working with Prince, his upcoming new album, younger bands, and more. Lukather is promoting a new solo record, I Found the Sun Again.

UG: What are you most excited for fans to hear on your new record?

Lukather: "I'm just excited for people to hear me play without any of the fixing or moving or comping, it's just a (portrait of) who I am right now. It's the most honest and real thing I've done in my life. I used to go in and do solos in a take or two, but I hadn't done that in years. These days, I wanted to do something where no one was allowed to fix anything unless someone did something really awful. But nobody did anything awful, so we kept everything. I overdubbed the vocals - that was it. Nobody makes records like that, that's why there's no more long fades. I wanted to do it to see if I could do it. Now you have a million tracks and people can make a record like that in their house. It's much different now. I just wanted to do it from a 1972 standpoint, recording-wise, but with 2020 sounds."

UG: I heard a quote of yours where you said it was the most fun you had recording in your whole life.

Lukather: "Yeah, because it was real. When I went back in and listened to it, besides the vocal, it was a done record. The solos were all improvised. I felt more confident in myself too because you play differently knowing that's the take. I wanted to be loose enough to go for it, but I used a lot more economy in my solo choices because I knew I didn't want to have to fix it. I wanted to capture a moment where I'm playing with a band that inspires me and maybe I inspire them too. When you walk in, that's what the record sounds like, with the exception of the vocals. I did double a little bit of the guitar here or there. I produced-up one or two songs, but I still did it in the concept of a song per day. I just worked quickly, made quick decisions, and didn't overdo it. I purposely didn't over-produce it. Toto has always been known for using all 5000 tracks on every song."

Steve Lukather and The Players Club / Mascot Label Group present “Serpent Soul”, the second instant gratification track featured on Luke’s upcoming new studio album, titled I Found The Sun Again. The accompanying video presents the still photographs and video content captured in the recording studio by Mini Carlsson when the album was tracked.

In reference to “Serpent Soul,” Luke simply offers, “You can fucking figure out who the song is about.”

Luke, and Toto singer Joseph Williams will both release solo albums simultaneously on February 26. Both artists made significant contributions to the other’s album.

Earlier this year, the label presented “Run To Me” from Luke’s forthcoming release I Found The Sun Again, which can be screened below:

While the first reveal from Williams’ album titled Denizen Tenant was “Never Saw You Coming,” which can be viewed below.

Williams produced the video himself, and shared, “Never Saw You Coming’ is my first opportunity in ages to show my true sound. Although my album is an eclectic collection of songs, this one tells you what you need to know to get a real sense of the whole. You can see where I’m going vocally for sure. It all starts with ‘Never Saw You Coming,’ plus I thought it was time we had a cool sexy song about death! Enjoy…”

Steve Lukather’s solo album was co-produced by Ken Freeman, who also both engineered and mixed the new collection of repertoire. The players feature many dignitaries that have been in Luke’s life for decades. Amongst those are drummer Gregg Bissonette, keyboardist Jeff Babko, and bassists Jorgen Carlsson and John Pierce. Life-long friend and Toto band-mate David Paich performs piano and organ across the album, while Joseph Williams sang on multiple tracks alongside writing string and horn arrangements and tracking keys on the aforementioned “Run To Me.” Both Paich and Williams co-wrote that specific composition, while friend and band leader of the All-Starrs, Ringo Starr makes a special appearance on the recording and in the video. Other co-writers include Stan Lynch, Jeff Babko, and of course Joseph Williams.

Luke shares, “Never had so much fun recording in my life. Painless, fun and easy - and it just flowed.”

The repertoire features five new original compositions, and three covers personally selected by Luke. Those are Traffic’s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” Joe Walsh’s “Welcome To The Club,” and Robin Trower’s “Bridge of Sighs.” Lukather offers in the liner notes, “ALL these tracks were cut LIVE - no clix - no fix - No rehearsal - one run thru - and record and the whole record was take 2. I did double a few guitar parts and ‘produced up’ a few tunes that are obvious but in the same time frame. I recorded the lead vocal right after we got the take same day. One song a day. Joe took it home and did some BG vocals but that’s it. I wanted to make as honest a record as I could in 2020 with 1970's inspiration, and recording values, and techniques with a modern sound. Ken did that!”

A portion of the proceeds from this album will be directed to The Ed Asner Family Center for Autism. For more information, head here.

