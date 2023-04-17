TRAGEDY Reveal Music Video For Cover Of CYNDI LAUPER's "She Bop"

Tragedy - one of New York City’s most famous tribute bands and the undisputed inventors of “disco metal” - recently issued their new full-length album, I Am Woman, via Napalm Records. Today, the band reveal a new music video for their reimagination of Cyndi Lauper's "She Bop" - just in time for tomorrow's kick off of their European/UK tour with labelmates Nanowar Of Steel.

Tragedy says about "She Bop": "You gotta fight for your right - to bop! Cyndi Lauper’s song about pleasuring oneself is a great fit for our band and this album. Let your fantasies run wild! Ain’t no law against it… yet."

Tragedy will kick off their co-headline European tour with Nanowar Of Steel tomorrow, April 18, in Southampton, UK. After they return, Tragedy will head back out on the road in the US with Beatallica.

Having introduced their raucous trademark stage show to audiences in the USA, the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland and beyond, and releasing several albums of metalized disco, soft rock and pop covers before even tasting their first viral hit, Tragedy proved early on that they were never just your everyday satirical cover band. These six warriors of wacky fully embody the soul of the original and reimagine it from the top down, infusing the tracks with an undeniably infectious energy that can be felt both on stage or on wax.

And while their 80s hair metal image would imply that plenty of misbehavior is to be seen on the surface, one only need witness Tragedy live a single time to understand that the band’s true overarching message is one of carefree joy, humanity, acceptance and the simple pursuit of a damn good time.

On I Am Woman, Tragedy turn the energy up to 11 with recharged dancehall favorites like “Le Freak”, “Respect” (featuring soul powerhouse Marcy Harriell) and “I’m So Excited”, and double down on the drama with heavy, recomposed covers of belt-worthy classics “Memory” (featuring legendary drag performer, singer and guitarist Mrs. Smith), “Goldfinger” and “Roar”. Tracks like “I Will Survive” evoke the spirit of Queen with choral harmonies and blazing solos, while unabashed anthems like “She Bop” and “Venus” fully convince with authentic 80s hair metal flavor. Power metal reigns on the band’s opus-like version of “Flashdance… What A Feeling” and the theatrical Maiden-meets-Meatloaf-esque “Lay All Your Love On Me”. I Am Woman is bolstered by a retro production aura that allows the intricacy of each rearrangement decision to shine, as blistering guitar work, classic drumlines and dynamic vocal performances cascade throughout each track. With I Am Woman, Tragedy truly embody the spirit of metal classics while providing a fresh take on some of the world’s most timeless classics of empowerment, independence and self-love - important messages that resonate now more than ever.

Order the album here.

I Am Woman tracklisting:

"Le Freak"

"I Will Survive"

"She Bop"

"Memory"

"Lay All Your Love On Me"

"Venus"

"Goldfinger"

"Respect"

"Flashdance... What A Feeling"

"I’m So Excited"

"Here You Come Again"

"All I Wanna Do"

"I Am Woman"

"Roar"

"I'm So Excited" video:

"Venus" video:

Lineup:

Disco Mountain Man - vocals, keys

Mo'Royce Peterson - vocals, guitar

Andy Gibbous Waning - bass, vocals

Gibbon Ass Freehly - guitar, vocals, horns

The Infernal Demigibb - drums

The Lord Gibbeth - drums

(Photo - ireallyhopeyouwin)