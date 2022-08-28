TRAILIGHT - New Album In The Works; Former ANATHEMA Drummer DANIEL CARDOSO Confirmed For Recordings

Canadian prog metal Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with a new update on his next album:

"Pre-production for the new Trailight album entitled Mirrors is done and at this point I would like to introduce one of the guest musicians who will take over drumming duties for this album:

Ladies and gents, the great Mr. Daniel Cardoso.

Daniel is an incredible drummer and overall extremely talented musician with an amazing musical vision. As some of you may know he is the drummer and keyboardist for the band Anathema. Daniel is currently sifting through the tracks and will start recording in his home studio very soon!"

Trailight's latest album Chasing Daylight - released in February 2022 - features guest performances by Archetype guitarist Toño Tejeda, The Astral Light drummer Steven Parent, cellist Anna Kuchkova (Alchemy Chamber), and Cyanotic guitarist Cory McBain.