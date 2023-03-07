TRAILIGHT - Release Date Confirmed For New Album; Audio Teaser Available

March 7, 2023, 58 minutes ago

news trailight heavy metal

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with an update on his new album, Mirrors, and has shared an audio teaser.

Cordell: "Mirrors will see the light of day on March 23rd. To help with the costs associated with this kind of work I have launched a crowdfunding campaign. Any and all donations are appreciated (link in bio). It has been a long and laborious process and I am extremely proud of this album and all who have contributed to the making of this." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cordell recently released his new single, "The One You Feed", featuring stunning performances by Daniel Cardoso, Cory McBain and Devin Townsend. It is now available on all streaming platforms. 

Daniel Cardoso - Drums 
Cory McBain - Guitars / keys 
Devin Townsend - Lead guitar 
Omer Cordell - Bass / vocals / keys 
Meris Williams - Backing vocals

"The One You Feed" is taken from the new Trailight album, Mirrors, due out later this year. Song titles on Mirrors include:

"The One You Feed" (featuring Devin Townsend)
"Mirrors"
"Lead A Horse to Water"
"Traveller"
"Elegy"
"Harbour"
"Victory"
"Harbour" (acoustic)



