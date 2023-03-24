TRAILIGHT Release New Album - "It Has Been Quite A Journey"

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following update:

"It has been quite a journey indeed and the time has come to finally share with you all the new album, Mirrors. I am extremely proud of this album and I hope you will all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!

I would like to extend my sincere and immense gratitude to my co-producer Cory McBain, who really dug into this project and delivered a colossal body of work. To Daniel Cardoso, who has contributed his masterful drumming and mixing ears to this project and who has been an absolute joy to work with! Thank you both so very much!

To the amazingly talented guests; Devin Townsend, Dave Padden, Ossian Wong, Eyal Heller, Conan Freeman, Meris Williams and Andrea Rayburn. Thank you for sharing your beautiful talent!

Please consider purchasing the album on BandCamp, as it greatly helps the cause!"

Tracklist:

"The One You Feed"

"Traveller"

"Mirrors"

"Elegy"

"Harbour"

"Lead A Horse To Water"

"Victory"

"Puerto"

