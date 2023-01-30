TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist ANGUS CLARK Guests On Couch Riffs; Video

The latest episode of Couch Riffs, featuring guitarist Angus Clark (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Kitaro, Cher), is available for streaming below.

A message states: "Our guest this episode is Angus Clark, a massively talented guitarist/composer and genuinely kind and awesome human. Angus has played with the likes of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Cher, Kitaro, Daredevil Squadron and many other bands and musicians. He is a guitar instructor on TrueFire.com and manages Song Division in America, a music-based experiential corporate team building organization. I hope you enjoy this as much as I did. Keep your eyes peeled for a couple of appearances from Angus in upcoming Couch Riffs videos, as well!

