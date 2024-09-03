TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA's "The Lost Christmas Eve" Winter Tour 2024, A Triple Celebration With An All-New Show

This year, multi-platinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) kicks off a monumental winter tour on November 13. The tour marks a triple celebration: 20 years of their beloved rock opera "The Lost Christmas Eve," reaching their 20 millionth concertgoer, and surpassing a phenomenal $20 million donated to charity.

Presales for TSO fan club members begin on September 5 at 10 AM, local time with additional presales starting September 12 at 10 AM, local time. The general on sale is set to begin on Friday, September 13 at 10 AM, local time. Beginning with the general on sale, special $49.99* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last. For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

TSO remains true to the vision of their late founder, Paul O’Neill, by being one of rock's most generous bands. This year, the band will surpass a staggering $20 million donated to charity, a testament to their ongoing commitment to philanthropy. This generosity is fueled by their tradition of donating at least $1 from every ticket sold. That means with their 20 millionth fan attending a show on this tour, TSO will be hitting not just a concert attendance record, but a charitable milestone as well.

TSO's music director and lead guitarist, Al Pitrelli said, “When I was working on Lost Christmas Eve with Paul O'Neill, we talked a lot about time. He said that losing money or things wasn't as bad as losing time. Material losses can be recovered, but you can never get time back. That's why he always thought it was never too late to change. Never too late for forgiveness. People can make things right, forgive each other, and reconnect. The Lost Christmas Eve is about that hope: it's never too late for any of us."

This year's tour marks the grand return of "The Lost Christmas Eve" to the stage for the first time since 2013. Expect an all-new, dazzling spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, lasers, and the incredible storytelling synonymous with TSO. The celebration continues with a high-energy second set featuring the group's greatest hits and fan favorites.

Dates:

November

13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid-America Center - 7:00 PM

13 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

14 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena - 7:00 PM

15 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - 7:00 PM

16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

16 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

17 - Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

20 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena - 7:30 PM

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center - 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

21 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena - 7:00 PM

21 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center - 7:00 PM

22 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena - 7:00 PM

22 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

23 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

24 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

24 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

27 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre - 7:30 PM

27 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Orleans Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

29 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

30 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

December

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

4 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - 7:00 PM

4 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 7:00 PM

5 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena - 7:00 PM

5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum - 7:00 PM

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

6 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - 7:00 PM

7 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

7 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

8 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

11 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC - 7:00 PM

11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - 7:00 PM

12 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena - 7:00 PM

12 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:00 PM

13 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

13 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena - 7:30 PM

14 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

14 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

15 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

18 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - 7:00 PM

18 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - 7:00 PM

19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena - 7:00 PM

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 7:00 PM

20 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

23 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

27 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

30 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

* plus applicable taxes and fees except California, Colorado, Connecticut, New York, and Tennessee, where there will be a $69.99 All-In price.

"The Lost Christmas Eve" is a product of the imagination of and based on TSO’s double-platinum CD of the same name. The plot is one that resonates with people deeply over the holiday season. Alone on Christmas Eve, a bitter old businessman wandered New York City. Once a rising star, he’d traded love, family, and joy for a life of solitude and regret. The tragic loss of his wife hardened his heart, pushing him away from his infant son and into decades of isolation. Then, a chance encounter with a mysterious girl led him to a life-altering phone call. His son, who he abandoned decades ago, was alive, a gentle soul caring for troubled newborns in a maternity ward. After seeking him out, the son gives a silent and forgiving gaze to his long-lost father. As they sit together, comforting innocent infants, a new reunited life together begins.

For fans who want to take the TSO magic at home, there's more good news. To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Rhino will be releasing special vinyl pressings of "The Lost Christmas Eve" hitting retail stores nationwide beginning September 13. These collector's editions come as 2-LP sets housed in stunning gatefold jackets with a deluxe 20-page book. Music lovers can choose from the standard black vinyl, cobalt, or crystal-clear vinyl pressings. For the ultimate collector's experience, fans can also head directly to the TSO store on September 13. There, they'll find an exclusive "The Lost Christmas Eve" vinyl package. This premium package boasts a sculpted embossed sparkly-foil gatefold jacket housed in a protective slipcase. Inside, fans will discover not only the 2LPs on "solar flare" colored vinyl, but also the deluxe 20-page book, plus an extra insert filled with exclusive content.

(Top photo - Jason McEachern, 2023)