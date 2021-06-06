TRANSPORT LEAGUE Release New Single "Me The Cursed"; Official Lyric Video Available

Swedish boogie rockers Transport League have released the single "Me The Cursed", taken from the band's forthcoming album Kaiserschnitt, which will be issued by Mighty Music in the summer. Check out the official lyric video below.

"'Me The Cursed' is a reflection of the daily struggles in life. All the boundaries that you endure, all the choices that you make, stain your mind and soul in a good or a bad way. You might be torn, you might be tattered, but you are still standing and you are always cursed."

The pandemic struck Transport League hard, just like it did the whole music business and live scene. At the end of April 2020 the Swedes decided to wrap up songwriting sessions and drag themselves into the studio.

They entered Grand Recordings and El Bastardo Studio in their hometown, Gothenburg. The engineering was handled by Dan Johansson (Mary Beats Jane, Generous Maria) and Henrik Danhage (Evergrey). Transport League did the production themselves but with advisory from both Dan J and Henrik D. Mixing was done by Svein Jensen (Grand Recordings), mastering by Philip Granquist.

The 11 tracks breathe a lot of live-take energy and with some moody breakdown tracks as well. Guest appearances by Sal Abruscato (Type O Negative, A Pale Horse Named Death) on the track "March, Kiss, Die" and by Christian Sture (Heal) on "Kaiserschnitt", fit like a glove. The album is signature Transport League - groovy, energetic, catchy rock ’n’ roll.

"Criminal Energy"

(Photo by Patric Ullaeus)