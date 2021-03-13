TRANSPORT LEAGUE Release New Video And Single "Criminal Energy"

Swedish boogie rockers Transport League have released the single "Criminal Energy", the first to be taken from the band's upcoming album Kaiserschnitt, which will be issued by Mighty Music in the Summer. "Criminal Energy" is also available as a fantastic music video, which can be seen below.

Singer / guitarist Tony Jelencovich comments about the song: "'Criminal Energy' deals with powers within a human entity. The undisputed, unchained strength of abilities that guides the way to a better life and understanding which will and should be untamed."

"Criminal Energy" can be streamed and download at this location.

The pandemic struck Transport League hard, just like it did the whole music business and live scene. At the end of April 2020 the Swedes decided to wrap up songwriting sessions and drag themselves into the studio.

They entered Grand Recordings and El Bastardo Studio in their hometown, Gothenburg. The engineering was handled by Dan Johansson (Mary Beats Jane, Generous Maria) and Henrik Danhage (Evergrey). Transport League did the production themselves but with advisory from both Dan J and Henrik D. Mixing was done by Svein Jensen (Grand Recordings), mastering by Philip Granquist.

The 11 tracks breathe a lot of live-take energy and with some moody breakdown tracks as well. Guest appearances by Sal Abruscato (Type O Negative, A Pale Horse Named Death) on the track "March, Kiss, Die" and by Christian Sture (Heal) on "Kaiserschnitt", fit like a glove. The album is signature Transport League - groovy, energetic, catchy rock ’n’ roll.

(Photo by Patric Ullaeus)