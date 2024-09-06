TRANSPORT LEAGUE Shares New Single “Primate Apesh*t”

Today, Swedish groove metal legends Transport League are sharing the second single off their upcoming eleventh studio album, We Are Satan's People. The track is entitled "Primate Apeshit" and is accompanied by a new lyric video, available below.

We Are Satan's People drops October 4 via Black Lodge Records, marking the band's explosive return after a three-year hiatus. The album sets out to shatter expectations and is sure to solidify Transport League's iconic status in the metal scene.

Pre-save / pre-order your copy now at this location.

"Primate Apeshit" is a thunderous blast of heavy grooves and primal energy. With its ferocious riffs and relentless rhythm, the track channels the raw power of classic metal with a modern twist. The band describes the song as an invitation to a wild celebration, stating, "The raw groove of this song invites you all to this feast." "Primate Apeshit" is a fierce anthem that captures the essence of Transport League's signature sound, offering a no-holds-barred experience for fans of heavy music.

Alongside the track's release, Transport League has dropped a captivating lyric video that brings the track's intensity to life. The video enhances the song's powerful message, allowing fans to immerse themselves fully in the raw energy and primal themes that define the single.

Transport League's return marks a significant milestone in their storied career, promising fans a blend of their signature groove metal sound with fresh, innovative elements. We Are Satan's People is a testament to the band's enduring talent and passion for metal, showcasing their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots.

Tracklisting:

"Possessed"

"Unkill Crash"

"Hollowed Victory"

"Primate Apeshit"

"Bodies Recede"

"Cosmo Death"

"Grind You Down"

"Danger Of Death"

"Wreck"

"Vicious Claim"

"Dog Tags"

"Primate Apeshit" lyric video:

Catch Transport League live at the following shows:

October

16 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

17 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus

18 - Berlin, Germany - Wild At Heart

19 - Hannover, Germany - Sub Kultur

