TREMONTI Release Official Live Video For "A World Away"

With the excitement for the new album increasing and as the band gets ready to hit the road in support of their new album, Marching In Time, Tremonti has released a live music video for the crushing album opener.

The live video version of “A World Away” opens with a musical intro before switching into the driving metal riff that kicks off the upcoming album. The video was recorded live in Orlando, FL and features live vocals and instrumentation that gives fans a taste of what they can expect when Tremonti heads out on tour.

Marching In Time is scheduled for global release on September 24 via Napalm Records and fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of “A World Away,” “Marching In Time” and “If Not For You.”

Watch the live video for "A World Away":

Mark Tremonti is no stranger to storytelling. Throughout his years with top-charting bands Alter Bridge and Creed, and most recently his solo band, Mark has never strayed from his love of writing memorable songs. With the upcoming fifth album, Marching In Time, the band looks to continue this trend while exploring their love for heavy music, drawing from current events from the last year to form the basis of each song. While its predecessor, A Dying Machine, was an overall concept album seeped in darker sentiments and story, the vibe of Marching In Time is different – emerging as a charging rock/metal offering that takes the listener on 12 individual journeys. Marching In Time is now available for pre-order.

From the driving drum beat of opener “A World Away” to the epic closer “Marching In Time,” the new album is a reflective look at the world around us today. Tremonti’s unmatched musicianship bleeds through the album, showcased on tracks like “Thrown Further,” “In One Piece” and the thought provoking “Would You Kill.” Alternatively, the band displays their softer side on pensive tracks “The Last One Of Us” and “Not Afraid to Lose.” Epic title track “Marching In Time” tells the story of a father having a child during a global pandemic and how he prepares for life during that time – something Mark Tremonti recently experienced in his own life – while upcoming single “If Not For You” shows the evolution of the Tremonti sound in 2021. Marching In Time was produced longtime friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette – the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

Marching In Time will be available in the following formats*:

- CD Digipak

- Digital Album

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled White / Black + Bonus Track (Band Store Only – limited to 500)

- 2LP Gatefold Sun Yellow + Bonus Track (Band Store Only – limited to 500)

- 2LP Gatefold Crystal Clear + Bonus Track (Band Store Only – limited to 500)

- 2LP Gatefold Pink Transparent (Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

- Die-Hard Edition: 2LP Marble Transparent Black + Guitar Pick + Print (Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

- Deluxe Box: Flag, Wristband & More! (Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

*Additional formats will be available via individual retailers

Marching In Time tracklisting:

"A World Away"

"Now And Forever"

"If Not For You"

"Thrown Further"

"Let That Be Us"

"The Last One Of Us"

"In One Piece"

"Under The Sun"

"Not Afraid To Lose"

"Bleak"

"Would You Kill"

"Marching In Time"

"If Not For You" live video:

Tremonti will hit the road in advance of the release of Marching In Time, starting on September 3 in Pryor, OK at Rocklahoma with longtime friends Sevendust. The tour will make stops in Kansas City, MO, Sayreville, NJ, Flint, MI and Joliet, IL, to name a few, before wrapping on September 26 in Orlando, FL. Tremonti is also going to be a part of the recently announced tour with Daughtry and Sevendust that will run through November and December. All tour dates, ticket information and VIP packages can be found here.