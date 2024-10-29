TREMONTI Unveils Lyric Video For New Song "One More Time"

With less than three months until the release of their sixth studio album, The End Will Show Us How, Tremonti is back with another track for fans. “One More Time” is a driving track backed by Mark’s dark and brooding lyrics as he sings about the madness in the world brought upon so many differing opinions. Backed by Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums), world-renowned guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mark Tremonti delivers one of the most-memorable songs in the Tremonti catalog. The song is now available via all digital service providers.

Mark Tremonti explains about the song: “It started with the pre-chorus and chorus idea. When I came up with the opening riff, it really solidified the song. Now, it’s one of the heaviest tracks on the record. It’s going to be one of those songs that translates well live. Thematically, it’s based on all of the madness in the world. There’s so much hatred and violence going on as well as so many polarizing ideologies. That led me to those lyrics."

With a musical catalog that includes 18 previously released full length albums from his work with Creed, Alter Bridge and various solo endeavors, the new album entitled The End Will Show Us How is scheduled for global release on January 10 via longtime partner, Napalm Records. Mark Tremonti is back with a collection of 12 original compositions that continue his musical evolution while showcasing his ability to write memorable songs – something he has done for nearly three decades.

Check out the lyric video for “One More Time”:

Tremonti’s musicianship and songwriting is on full display on each song on The End Will Show Us How. Tracks like the opener “The Mother, The Earth and I,” the thought provoking “It’s Not Over” and the epic closer “All The Wicked Things” show that Mark continues to create compositions that continue to engage audiences - both old and new fans alike. “Nails” is a musical idea that Mark has had for years and finally found the inspiration to complete. “Tomorrow We Will Fail” is an inspirational piece that talks about not putting off until tomorrow something you can conquer today. “Now That I’ve Made It” is a message for anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them and try to hold them back from following their dreams.

The album opener “The Mother, The Earth and I” is a personal favorite of Mark’s and sets the tone for what fans can expect from the rest of the album. The song talks about the connection that all people have to the planet Earth regardless of personal differences. The visually captivating music video depicts the message of the song with cinematic visuals created by director J.T. Ibanez (Sevendust, Hawthorne Heights, Loveless) and can be seen below. The debut single “Just Too Much” is currently in the Top 35 at Active Rock radio and moving up the charts with a bullet. An official music video for the single, also directed by J.T. Ibanez, can be seen below.

The End Will Show Us How will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Vinyl Box incl. 2-LP Gatefold Yellow-Gold, Red Splatter, Metal Plate, Handysticker, Cloth bag, Slipmat, 12inch Booklet (Napalm mail order only – limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Cristallo Glitter (North American indies only – limited to 600)

- 2 LP Gatefold Solid Aquamarine (Napalm mail order only - limited to 200)

- 2 LP Gatefold Splattered Red, Black (Band store only - limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Splattered Royal Blue, White (Band store only - limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Marbled Orange Red Black (Band store only - limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

The End Will Show Us How tracklisting:

"The Mother, The Earth And I"

"One More Time"

"Just Too Much"

"Nails"

"It’s Not Over"

"The End Will Show Us How"

"Tomorrow We Will Fail"

"I’ll Take My Chances"

"The Bottom "

"Live In Fear"

"Now That I’ve Made It"

"All The Wicked Things"

"The Mother, The Earth And I" video:

"Just Too Much" video:

Mark Tremonti is currently on tour across the United States with the recently reunited Creed. Tremonti will tour around the globe in support of The End Will Show Us How in 2025. Dates for Europe are recently announced and more information on additional tour dates will be available in the near future. Go to MarkTremonti.com for more details.

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)