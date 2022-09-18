TRISTANIA Call It Quits - "It Has Been An Eventful 26 Years"

Norway-based goth metal band has checked in with some sad news for their fans;

Tristania released seven albums between 1998 and 2013: Widow's Weeds (1998), Beyond the Veil (1999), World of Glass (2001), Ashes (2005), Illumination (2007), Rubicon (2010) and Darkest White (2013). The band was formed in 1996 by Morten Veland, Einar Moen and Kenneth Olsson. Veland left the band in 2000 and went on to form Sirenia.