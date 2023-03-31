TRISTANIA Founder MORTEN VELAND's MORTEMIA Project Releases “The Endless Shore” Lyric Video Feat. ULLI PERHONEN And SIRENIA’s NILS COURBARON

Morten Veland (Sirenia, Mortemia and founder of Tristania) has released the second Mortemia song from The Covid Aftermath Sessions today. The track features Ulli Perhonen on guest vocals and Nils Courbaron on solo guitar and is available on all digital platforms.

Morten Veland:

“I am proud and honoured to introduce Ulli Perhonen and my great friend and Sirenia bandmate Nils Courbaron as my special guests for The Covid Aftermath Sessions. This new song is called ‘The Endless Shore’ and will be available on all digital platforms on the 31 of March 2023. Ulli has a really beautiful and expressive classical voice that fits perfectly for this track, and Nils have made an epic guitar solo for the song. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Ulli and Nils on board this project, and I am really pleased to be sharing this song with you all. You can enjoy ‘The Endless Shore’ on all digital platforms now.”

Ulli Perhonen:

“I'm proud to be part of Mortemia's brand new song ‘The Endless Shore’. I've been following the project for a while now, listening to brilliant collaborations with awesome vocalists like Zora Cock, Heidi Parviainen, Madeleine Liljestam and many many more. I was surprised and thankful that Morten asked me to do the vocals here and that I can now also contribute to the Mortemia songs, along with Nils Courbaron on solo guitar. It’s a great honour for me and I hope you will like Mortemia’s soundscape combined with Nils’s and my contribution. Enjoy the song and let us take you to the endless shore …”

After 11 years of silence Norwegian multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist Morten Veland activated his solo project Mortemia during the early stages of the Covid 19 pandemic, this time with a brand new concept consisting of collaborations with multiple guest singers. The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions was a series of singles released on a monthly basis, each song featuring a well-known and highly profiled guest singer from the metal scene. Now he is ready to endeavor on the next project entitled The Covid Aftermath Sessions, once more the project will feature multiple amazing guest singers.

So far the following singers has contributed for his collaborations:

Madeleine Liljestam (Eleine)

Marcela Bovio (Stream of Passion, Ayreon, MaYaN, Dark Horse White Horse)

Alessia Scolletti (Temperance, ERA)

Liv Kristine (Liv Kristine, ex-Theatre of Tragedy, ex-Leaves Eyes)

Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum, The Dark Side of the Moon)

Brittney Slayes (Unleash the Archers)

Maja Shining (Forever Still)

Erica Ohlsson (Metalite)

Heidi Parviainen (Dark Sarah, ex Amberian Dawn)

Zora Cock (Blackbriar)

Linda Toni Grahn (Anima Veil, ex Follow the Cipher)

Caterina Nix (Chaos Magic)

Federica Lanna (Volturian)

Ulli Perhonen (ex-Snow White Blood)