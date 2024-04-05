TRIUMPH's RIK EMMETT Schedules "Up Close And Personal" Event In May With Special Guest SEAN KELLY

Rik Emmet - Live Up Close And Personal, an intimate evening of stories and music, with special guest Sean Kelly, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 at Classic Bowl in Mississauga, ON (Canada).

Join Rik for an up close and interactive evening at the intimate Heineken Stage of Classic Bowl as part of the McBowl Concert Series in support of Ronald McDonald House on Wednesday May 22. Rik will talk about his career in music, the new Best Of release Diamonds and his memoir Lay It On The Line, while sharing stories and guitar riffs. The night ends with a short acoustic set of Rik's favourite tunes with some tentative special guests.

The night opens with Juno award nominated guitarist Sean Kelly. Kelly is a Billboard charting artist who fronts his own band Crash Kelly and has toured the world as guitarist for Nelly Furtado. He has released a number of classical guitar albums and presently plays with Lee Aaron, Coney Hatch, and Alan Frew (Glass Tiger). Kelly has released his own music book Don't Call It Hair Metal, and new Crash Kelly album, Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1, both paying homage to the hard rock of the 80s

Classic Bowl is located at 3055 Dundas St W, Mississauga ON

6 PM - Doors

7 PM - Sean Kelly

8 PM - Rik Emmett

9:30 PM - Meet & Greet

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 6, at 12 noon, EST, here.

There are a limited number of VIP packages available which include the following perks:

- Early admission with a reserved seat in front of the stage

- A photo with Rik after the show

- A personally signed Diamonds lithograph print (or one other item, no guitars)

- A Diamonds CD or LP

Packages available:

$50 Ticket - General Admission. Seating is first come first serve

$100 CD VIP - Includes a reserved seating ticket, a Diamonds CD plus the VIP perks

$115 LP VIP - Includes a preferred seating ticket, a Diamonds LP plus the VIP perks