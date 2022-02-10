TROLLFEST Aims To Win Hearts At Eurovision; Melodi Grand Prix Semi-Final Voting Opens This Saturday

As announced earlier this year, the most flamboyant and eccentric metal band on Earth, Trollfest, returned with a contagious, catchy new single, “Dance Like A Pink Flamingo", out now alongside a brand new music video streaming below.

Upon its release, Trollfest took the stage at this year's Melodi Grand Prix - the official Norwegian qualifier competition to secure a position at the world-famous Eurovision Song Contest - performing the new single and bringing their unique brand of pleasure-packed K.A.O.S. to the masses.

After completing this performance and an exciting round of pre-qualifiers, Trollfest is thrilled to announce that they have advanced to the last semi-final/wildcard round of voting, and will perform once again against other semi-finalists at the Melodi Grand Prix this Saturday, February 12. Fans can tune in internationally, here. The show begins just before 8 PM, CET / 2 PM, EST.

International fans can vote for Trollfest to advance to Eurovision here, and must vote during the broadcast/after each duel. Each person can vote up to three times. This is when every vote counts to ensure Trollfest's purely unique form of metal is represented on the international stage and at the biggest live performance competition in the world.

Vocalist Jostein Austvik says: "Our song is a fine piece of music and we just had to share it with as many people as possible! Pretty please with three cherries on top, help us spread our tiny tune to infinity and beyond this upcoming Saturday by voting in the last semi-finals!!!"

Watch Trollfest's original performance of “Dance Like a Pink Flamingo”, and take a behind-the-scenes look at their Melodi Grand Prix journey via the videos below:

Watch the official music video for “Dance Like a Pink Flamingo”:

Trollfest are currently finishing up their new album, planned for a 2022 release via Napalm Records. Get ready for loads of K.A.O.S.!

Trollfest is:

John Espen Sagstad (Mr.Seidel) - guitar

Fabian Jiru (Grimdrap Glutenfri Fleskeng) - guitar

Jostein Austvik (Trollmannen) - vocals

Eirik Renton (TrollBANK) - vocals & bouzouki

Kai Renton (Fjernkontrollet) - synth, accordion

Dag Stiberg (DrekkaDag) - saxophone

Øyvind Erik Strønen Johannesen (Lodd Bolt) - bass, vocals

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow (Kjellkje) - drums, vocals