TROLLFEST Announce 20 Years In The Wrong Lane Compilation, Release Cover Of KORPIKLAANI's "Happy Little Boozer" (Video)

To mark two decades of rocking the world with their True Norwegian Balkan Metal, the unrivalled ambassadors of madness, TrollfesT, are dropping a compilation as wild as their journey. From ancient demos to fresh live jams, unreleased gems, bonus tracks, and even a couple of remixes - this collection has got it all!

Staying true to their chaotic selves, TrollfesT delivers an album bursting with joyous fun and kickass musicianship. They plow the metal field, harvesting nothing but the good stuff. Picture this awesomeness on an exclusive picture disc vinyl, adorned with artwork by Jonas Darnell and Terje. It's a must-have for any TrollfesT fanatic and, for the rest, a splendid wall decoration at the very least. Time to join the TrollfesT madness!

Speaking of madness & K.A.O.S, first single is an insane and utterly mad cover version of Korpiklaani's "Happy Little Boozer". Bonded by Booze, endless late night shenanigans and a few too many hangovers, influence this Balkan madness.

20 Years In The Wrong Lane is out now. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Atlantis" (Recorded during Kaptein Kaos)

"…Skogsfest" (Recorded during Brumlebassen)

"Smoldering Failure" (Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)

"A Shot Of Trolljoy" (Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)

"Drinking Beer" (Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)

"Happy Little Boozer" (Cover - Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)

"Dance Like A Pink Flamingo" (Remix)

"Der JegerMeiste"r (Recorded during Happy Heroes)

"Drinking Song From Hell" (From Drinking Game From Hell)

"Gigantic Cave" (Live in Salzburg 2018)

"Flamongous" (Live in Trondheim 2022)

"Kjetteren Afterski" (Remix)

"Happy Little Boozer" video:

Live dates (with Tyr, Æther Realm, The Dread Crew Of Oddwood)

March

28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

29 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

30 - Boston, MA - Middle-East Downstairs

31 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

2 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

3 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

4 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

16 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

18 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

20 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

21 - Dallas, TX - The Granada

22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

26 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

May

31-June 2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest

TrollfestT is:

Jostein "Trollmannen" Austvik – vocals

John "Mr. Seidel" Sagstad – guitars

Eirik "Trollbank" Renton – drums, bouzouki

Dag "Drekka Dag" Stiberg – saxophone

Alexander "Böesse Basshöl" Bøe – bass

Kai "Fjernkontrollet" Renton – accordion, keyboards

Fabian "Fabio Grimdrap" Jiru – guitars

Bjørn "Kjellkjé" Rønnow – drums

(Photos - Eirik Folkedal)