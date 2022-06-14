TROLLFEST Launch Saxophone Playthrough Video For New Song "Overlords Have Feelings"

Trollfest released their ninth full-length studio album, Flamingo Overlord, via Napalm Records on May 27. Put on your dancing shoes, grab your sax & enjoy this saxophone playthrough for the album track, "Overlords Have Feelings":

Flamingo Overlord begins with the insanely catchy “Dance Like A Pink Flamingo” - the unforgettable track made world-famous with the band’s zany performance at Eurovision qualifier Melodi Grand Prix earlier this year - clearing the way for the bar anthem “All Drinks On Me”, which keeps the energy and drinks flowing before venturing into “Twenty Miles an Hour”. The track continues the party with a groovy funk flavoured sound, featuring a rap and saxophone solo that will leave listeners going bonkers! “Flamingo Libre” will soon whisk you away and have you dreaming of tropical drinks and magical nights, while “Pina Colada” stands as a much-needed summer anthem best suited for blasting while convertible cruising. Flamingo Overlord closes with the mysterious “Bob Venke”, telling the unlikely story of the mighty Flamingo Overlord's quest for world domination.

Flamingo Overlord is available in the following formats in various territories:

- 1LP Gatefold Pink

- 1LP Gatefold "Flamingo Feather" Marbled Vinyl Limited Edition (limited to 300)

- 1CD Digipak

- 1CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Flamingo Overlord tracklisting:

"Dance Like A Pink Flamingo"

"All Drinks On Me"

"Flamongous"

"Twenty Miles An Hour"

"The Flamingorilla"

"Flamingo Libre"

"Piña Colada"

"Rule The Country"

"The Way You Earn Your Drinks"

"Overlords Have Feelings"

"Bob Venke"

“All Drinks on Me” video:

“Flamingo Libre” video:

“Piña Colada” video:

“Twenty Miles An Hour” video:

"Dance Like A Pink Flamingo" lyric video:

(Photo - Terje Johnsen)