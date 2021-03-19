TROLLFEST Release Cover Of PHARRELL WILLIAMS "Happy"; Animated Music Video

Legendary Norwegian outfit TrollfesT have released their new dual-themed EP, Happy Heroes, via Napalm Records. To celebrate the release of this spectacular funfest, the band have released a crazy, colorful and hilarious music video for their cover of Pharrell Williams’ hit song “Happy”, animated by TrollfesT’s own Mr. Seidel.

This cover by TrollfesT truly rockets the worldwide hit into new dimensions: If you’ve ever wondered what this modern classic would sound like with hard-hitting drums, highly energetic, harsh vocals and metal riffs, TrollfesT deliver the answer.

Watch the animated music video:

Four vivid songs on Happy Heroes deliver a vast variety of spectacular musical romps, made evident by the catchy original title track “Happy Heroes”, wherein TrollfesT tells the story of evil, self-righteous troll superheroes whom you should probably not call if you’re in need of help. The EP then presents three re-energized cover songs – Balkan and folk metal re-imaginings of the world-famous “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, quite possibly the cheeriest song known to man, the newly released “Don’t Worry Be Happy”, by Bobby McFerrin, as well as the Aqua hit “Cartoon Heroes”. Each revitalized track keeps its original catchiness and will have you humming in K.A.O.S!

Order here.

Happy Heroes tracklisting:

"Happy Heroes"

"Cartoon Heroes"

"Don’t Worry Be Happy"

"Happy"

"Happy Heroes" video:

"Don’t Worry Be Happy":

TrollfesT is:

John Espen Sagstad (Mr.Seidel) - Guitar

Fabian Jiru (Grimdrap Glutenfri Fleskeng) - Guitar

Jostein Austvik (Trollmannen) - Vocals

Eirik Renton (TrollBANK) - Drums/Vocals

Kai Renton (Fjernkontrollet) - Synth/Accordion

Dag Stiberg (DrekkaDag) - Saxophone

Øyvind Erik Strønen Johannesen (Lodd Bolt) - Bass/Vocals

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow (Kjellkje) - Drums/Vocals

(Photo - Eirik Folkeda)