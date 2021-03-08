TROLLFEST Release "Happy Heroes" Guitar Playthrough Video

Legendary Norwegian outfit TrollfesT is back, ready to deliver their energizing and K.A.O.S-infused sound to the masses. TrollfesT are set to release their new dual-themed EP, Happy Heroes (out March 19 via Napalm Records), proving themselves as masters of K.A.O.S and madness more than ever before (with a wee sense of humor to boot).

Check out a guitar playthrough video for "Happy Heroes" below:

Four vivid songs on Happy Heroes deliver a vast variety of spectacular musical romps, made evident by the catchy original title track “Happy Heroes”, wherein TrollfesT tells the story of evil, self-righteous troll superheroes whom you should probably not call if you’re in need of help. The EP then presents three re-energized cover songs – Balkan and folk metal re-imaginings of the world-famous “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, quite possibly the cheeriest song known to man, the newly released “Don’t Worry Be Happy”, by Bobby McFerrin, as well as the Aqua hit “Cartoon Heroes”. Each revitalized track keeps its original catchiness and will have you humming in K.A.O.S!

Happy Heroes will be released worldwide digitally, as well as on blue/transparent Vinyl (limited to 300 copies).

Pre-order here.

Happy Heroes tracklisting:

"Happy Heroes"

"Cartoon Heroes"

"Don’t Worry Be Happy"

"Happy"

"Happy Heroes" video:

"Don’t Worry Be Happy":

TrollfesT is:

John Espen Sagstad (Mr.Seidel) - Guitar

Fabian Jiru (Grimdrap Glutenfri Fleskeng) - Guitar

Jostein Austvik (Trollmannen) - Vocals

Eirik Renton (TrollBANK) - Drums/Vocals

Kai Renton (Fjernkontrollet) - Synth/Accordion

Dag Stiberg (DrekkaDag) - Saxophone

Øyvind Erik Strønen Johannesen (Lodd Bolt) - Bass/Vocals

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow (Kjellkje) - Drums/Vocals

(Photo - Eirik Folkeda)