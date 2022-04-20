TROLLFEST Reveal New Single “Flamingo Libre”; Trippy Music Video Streaming

Trollfest will release their ninth full-length studio album, Flamingo Overlord, via Napalm Records on May 27. The band's flamingo madness is taken to another level today with the release of their new single, “Flamingo Libre”.

If you were delivered a mysterious package to your door - by a Flamingo of course - would you open it? If there was an ominous drink in that package - would you take a sip, just to see what it tastes like? If your answer to both of those questions is “yes”, then you are in for a wild, wild ride with “Flamingo Libre”.

“Flamingo Libre” is a psychedelic flamingo party, accompanied by deep saxophone, shrill organs and a catchy chorus. With crystal clear mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen (Hansen Studios), Trollfest’s multi-faceted, colorful Flamingo Overlord comes to life on this track.

Singer Jostein “Trollmannen” Austvik on “Flamingo Libre”: "Flamingo libre is a fairly unknown substance favored by dictators and mad people alike. No one knows exactly what it is or what it does, but a lot of people have radically changed their outlook on life after contact with it. The song flamingo libre is, to date, the most in depth study of this concoction we have. It is by no means complete, so caution is advised whenever approaching any and all things looking like or otherwise connected to this elixir. If Michael Jackson had gotten all his plastic surgery to make concrete balls instead, this would have been his biggest hit.”

Flamingo Overlord begins with the insanely catchy “Dance Like A Pink Flamingo” - the unforgettable track made world-famous with the band’s zany performance at Eurovision qualifier Melodi Grand Prix earlier this year - clearing the way for the bar anthem “All Drinks On Me”, which keeps the energy and drinks flowing before venturing into “Twenty Miles an Hour”. The track continues the party with a groovy funk flavoured sound, featuring a rap and saxophone solo that will leave listeners going bonkers! “Flamingo Libre” will soon whisk you away and have you dreaming of tropical drinks and magical nights, while “Pina Colada” stands as a much-needed summer anthem best suited for blasting while convertible cruising. Flamingo Overlord closes with the mysterious “Bob Venke”, telling the unlikely story of the mighty Flamingo Overlord's quest for world domination.

Flamingo Overlord will be available in the following formats in various territories:

- 1LP Gatefold Pink

- 1LP Gatefold "Flamingo Feather" Marbled Vinyl Limited Edition (limited to 300)

- 1CD Digipak

- 1CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Flamingo Overlord tracklisting:

"Dance Like A Pink Flamingo"

"All Drinks On Me"

"Flamongous"

"Twenty Miles An Hour"

"The Flamingorilla"

"Flamingo Libre"

"Piña Colada"

"Rule The Country"

"The Way You Earn Your Drinks"

"Overlords Have Feelings"

"Bob Venke"

“Piña Colada” video:

“Twenty Miles An Hour” video:

"Dance Like A Pink Flamingo" lyric video:

(Photo - Terje Johnsen)