TROLLFEST Share "Smoldering Failure" Music Video
February 23, 2024, 38 minutes ago
TrollfesT have release the second single and video from their 20 Years In The Wrong Lane compilation album. The AI-generated video unleashes the Flamingo Overlord in true kaos.
Says the band: "Step into the battleground of musical mayhem with this hidden gem from the Flamingo Overlord sessions! Picture Bob Venke, the Flamingo Overlord, orchestrating a clash of titans, pitting foes against each other in a spectacle of destruction. This track arrived fashionably late to the album party, bursting with such ferocity that the album couldn't contain it! Join the kaos as warlords compete eagerly for global supremacy, their clashes set to a symphony of folk harmonies and thundering metal riffs. With production so pristine, it's like bathing in the purest sound waves, whisking you from the eerie depths of Norwegian forests to the exuberant chaos of Balkan folk. This isn't just music - it's a wild, unforgettable journey through realms of chaos and conquest!"
20 Years In The Wrong Lane is out now. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Atlantis" (Recorded during Kaptein Kaos)
"…Skogsfest" (Recorded during Brumlebassen)
"Smoldering Failure" (Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)
"A Shot Of Trolljoy" (Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)
"Drinking Beer" (Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)
"Happy Little Boozer" (Cover - Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)
"Dance Like A Pink Flamingo" (Remix)
"Der JegerMeiste"r (Recorded during Happy Heroes)
"Drinking Song From Hell" (From Drinking Game From Hell)
"Gigantic Cave" (Live in Salzburg 2018)
"Flamongous" (Live in Trondheim 2022)
"Kjetteren Afterski" (Remix)
"Happy Little Boozer" video:
Live dates (with Tyr, Æther Realm, The Dread Crew Of Oddwood)
March
28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
29 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
30 - Boston, MA - Middle-East Downstairs
31 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière
April
1 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD
2 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
3 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
4 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B
7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
12 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
15 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
16 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
17 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
18 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
20 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
21 - Dallas, TX - The Granada
22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
24 - Orlando, FL - Conduit
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
26 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
May
31-June 2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest
TrollfestT is:
Jostein "Trollmannen" Austvik – vocals
John "Mr. Seidel" Sagstad – guitars
Eirik "Trollbank" Renton – drums, bouzouki
Dag "Drekka Dag" Stiberg – saxophone
Alexander "Böesse Basshöl" Bøe – bass
Kai "Fjernkontrollet" Renton – accordion, keyboards
Fabian "Fabio Grimdrap" Jiru – guitars
Bjørn "Kjellkjé" Rønnow – drums
(Photos - Eirik Folkedal)