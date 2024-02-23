TROLLFEST Share "Smoldering Failure" Music Video

TrollfesT have release the second single and video from their 20 Years In The Wrong Lane compilation album. The AI-generated video unleashes the Flamingo Overlord in true kaos.

Says the band: "Step into the battleground of musical mayhem with this hidden gem from the Flamingo Overlord sessions! Picture Bob Venke, the Flamingo Overlord, orchestrating a clash of titans, pitting foes against each other in a spectacle of destruction. This track arrived fashionably late to the album party, bursting with such ferocity that the album couldn't contain it! Join the kaos as warlords compete eagerly for global supremacy, their clashes set to a symphony of folk harmonies and thundering metal riffs. With production so pristine, it's like bathing in the purest sound waves, whisking you from the eerie depths of Norwegian forests to the exuberant chaos of Balkan folk. This isn't just music - it's a wild, unforgettable journey through realms of chaos and conquest!"

20 Years In The Wrong Lane is out now. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Atlantis" (Recorded during Kaptein Kaos)

"…Skogsfest" (Recorded during Brumlebassen)

"Smoldering Failure" (Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)

"A Shot Of Trolljoy" (Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)

"Drinking Beer" (Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)

"Happy Little Boozer" (Cover - Recorded during Flamingo Overlord)

"Dance Like A Pink Flamingo" (Remix)

"Der JegerMeiste"r (Recorded during Happy Heroes)

"Drinking Song From Hell" (From Drinking Game From Hell)

"Gigantic Cave" (Live in Salzburg 2018)

"Flamongous" (Live in Trondheim 2022)

"Kjetteren Afterski" (Remix)

"Happy Little Boozer" video:

Live dates (with Tyr, Æther Realm, The Dread Crew Of Oddwood)

March

28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

29 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

30 - Boston, MA - Middle-East Downstairs

31 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

2 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

3 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

4 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

16 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

18 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

20 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

21 - Dallas, TX - The Granada

22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

26 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

May

31-June 2 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest

TrollfestT is:

Jostein "Trollmannen" Austvik – vocals

John "Mr. Seidel" Sagstad – guitars

Eirik "Trollbank" Renton – drums, bouzouki

Dag "Drekka Dag" Stiberg – saxophone

Alexander "Böesse Basshöl" Bøe – bass

Kai "Fjernkontrollet" Renton – accordion, keyboards

Fabian "Fabio Grimdrap" Jiru – guitars

Bjørn "Kjellkjé" Rønnow – drums

(Photos - Eirik Folkedal)