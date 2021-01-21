TROLLFEST To Release Happy Heroes EP In March; Music Video For "Don't Worry Be Happy" Cover Posted

Legendary Norwegian outfit TrollfesT is back, ready to deliver their energizing and K.A.O.S-infused sound to the masses. TrollfesT are set to release their new dual-themed EP, Happy Heroes (out March 19 via Napalm Records), proving themselves as masters of K.A.O.S and madness more than ever before (with a wee sense of humor to boot).

As a first glimpse of what can be expected, the Norwegian Balkan Metal outfit have released their cover of Bobby McFerrin’s universally loved hit song, “Don’t Worry Be Happy”. TrollfesT give the classic tune a unique twist, making for a truly insane and chaotic reimagining unlike you’ve ever heard before! Along with the single, TrollfesT have released a music video in which the band literally goes mental – providing only a taste of what’s to come on Happy Heroes. Watch the clip below.

Four vivid songs on Happy Heroes deliver a vast variety of spectacular musical romps, made evident by the catchy original title track “Happy Heroes”, wherein TrollfesT tells the story of evil, self-righteous troll superheroes whom you should probably not call if you’re in need of help. The EP then presents three re-energized cover songs – Balkan and folk metal re-imaginings of the world-famous “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, quite possibly the cheeriest song known to man, the newly released “Don’t Worry Be Happy”, by Bobby McFerrin, as well as the Aqua hit “Cartoon Heroes”. Each revitalized track keeps its original catchiness and will have you humming in K.A.O.S!

Happy Heroes will be released worldwide digitally, as well as on blue/transparent Vinyl (limited to 300 copies).

Pre-order here.

Happy Heroes tracklisting:

"Happy Heroes"

"Cartoon Heroes"

"Don’t Worry Be Happy"

"Happy"

"Don’t Worry Be Happy" video:

TrollfesT is:

John Espen Sagstad (Mr.Seidel) - Guitar

Fabian Jiru (Grimdrap Glutenfri Fleskeng) - Guitar

Jostein Austvik (Trollmannen) - Vocals

Eirik Renton (TrollBANK) - Drums/Vocals

Kai Renton (Fjernkontrollet) - Synth/Accordion

Dag Stiberg (DrekkaDag) - Saxophone

Øyvind Erik Strønen Johannesen (Lodd Bolt) - Bass/Vocals

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow (Kjellkje) - Drums/Vocals

(Photo - Eirik Folkeda)