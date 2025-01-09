Troubadour, Whisky A Go Go Shows Cancelled As Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles County; Hollywood Bowl Under Threat

As wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles County, several of the area's most iconic landmarks have come under threat – among them, the Hollywood Bowl, reports Ultimate Classic Rock.

The Sunset Fire, one of six major fires in LA, broke out on Wednesday evening and spread rapidly. Its location in the famed Hollywood Hills puts it close to the Bowl, as well as such popular tourist attractions as the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Sign.

“Due to the Sunset Fire, we have received evacuation orders and all Hollywood Bowl staff have safely evacuated the premises,” the famed concert venue announced on X. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters who are working tirelessly to protect our community.”

At time of writing, the Sunset Fire had burned more than 60 acres in approximately six hours. Firefighters have enlisted water dropping helicopters to help battle the blaze.

A little bit further away, the famous clubs of the Sunset Strip – including the Whisky a Go Go and the Troubadour – have canceled their shows out of an abundance of caution. Thus far, the fires have claimed five lives and more than 2,000 structures, with over 100,000 residents evacuated from their homes. Pacific Palisades and Altadena are among the other hard hit areas.

Read more at Ultimate Classic Rock.

(Top photo - Troubadour Facebook)