TROY REDFERN Announces New Single / Music Video "Getaway" From Forthcoming Album Invocation

British slide guitarist and singer/songwriter, Troy Redfern announces the release of his new single "Getaway", taken from his forthcoming 2024 studio album Invocation.

"Getaway" is available on all streaming platforms. The single is accompanied by an official music video, which can be seen below.

Featuring his strongest material to date, the Invocation album will be launched with an extensive Kickstarter Campaign on Monday, October 30th. Coloured vinyl, hand-drawn artworks and an array of exclusive bundles are just a few of the things on offer to backers of the new album.

"Getaway" is produced by Dave Marks and mixed by Jo Webb. The new single features Troy Redfern (guitar, vocals), Paul Stewart (drums), and Dave Marks (bass).

“On 'Getaway' and the forthcoming album, I wanted to write and record songs that were bigger and ballsier than what has come before,” says Redfern. “The new songs embrace more of the rockier elements of my writing and playing. I’ve also given myself the creative freedom to explore and feel out other styles or aspects of my writing that have not been heard on any of my other albums.”

Continues Redfern, “As an artist I feel it’s important to keep pushing and striving to refine your art, while staying true to your vision. It is important to know who you are as an artist, and on Getaway and the upcoming album, I think I have finally perfected my own contemporary signature sound.”

"Getaway" is a slide guitar, rock ‘n’ roll tour de force. Lyrically, it deals with themes of freedom and knowing when it’s time to leave a bad situation. It’s undeniably Troy Redfern full circle blues rock and roll!

“'Getaway' is about cutting yourself some slack,” adds Redfern. “It’s about transforming your life, even if there are difficult decisions to be made. As they say, from the mud grows the lotus.”

The new single dovetails Redfern’s November 2023 UK tour supporting guitar prodigy Philip Sayce, followed by a mainstage performance at Planet Rockstock in Wales during early December.

(Photo: Darek Ptaszynski)