TROY REDFERN Releases "Stone" Single, Music Video

Guitarist and singer-songwriter, Troy Redfern, dubbed as Britain’s “King of Slide Guitar," releases his new single "Stone" on Friday, September 10th. The single dovetails his UK tour supporting Robert Jon & The Wreck (September 16th – 26th). Stream the single here, and watch the official music video for "Stone" below.

"Stone" is the fourth single taken from Redfern's new album The Fire Cosmic. It follows hot on the heels of his previous singles: "Sanctify", "Ghosts", and "Waiting For Your Love".

Written on a vintage National guitar, and accompanied with a wide open ¾ drum groove, and whiskey drenched vocal, "Stone" is described by Troy as “an Appalachian style roots rocker that builds into a stratospheric anthem, and features a slide guitar solo that stretches out across vast sonic horizons.”

"Stone" epitomises what Troy Redfern does best - honest heavy-weight blues – John Lee Hooker riﬀs on steroids, thunderous bass by Dave Marks and spectacular drumming by Darby Todd.

The new album, The Fire Cosmic, follows five unprecedented albums that Troy released in 2020. It was recorded at the legendary Rockﬁeld Studios in North Wales, the same studio where Queen recorded all their early albums including Sheer Heart Attack (1974) followed by A Night At The Opera (1975).

For the new album, Troy enlisted one of the best rhythm sections in the UK, including the legendary Darby Todd on drums (The Darkness, Paul Gilbert), and bass guitarist Dave Marks (Hans Zimmer). Guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (Guns N‘ Roses, Asia, Sons Of Apollo), plays guitar on the song "On Fire".

Troy describes the contributors on the album as “the ultimate dream team” on what is arguably the British guitarist’s most distinctive and powerful release to date.

“I chose Rockﬁeld Studios because so much of the music I grew up listening to was recorded at this legendary studio (Queen, Black Sabbath)," says Troy. "The studio has a timeless reputation for all the iconic, classic albums that have been produced there.”

“It was important for me to capture the raw energy of three guys playing live in the same place, at the same time. That’s something that you just can't get if you’re sending ﬁles from diﬀerent locations, it doesn't have the same vibe or feel if you do it that way.”

“As soon as we arrived at Rockﬁeld, everyone, including Darby and Dave who’ve recorded all over the world, were excited to be there,” continues Troy. “It’s that kind of place. It has that eﬀect on every musician who records there. Even before we started recording, the energy and vibe was there, which deﬁnitely set the tone for the entire album.”

The Fire Cosmic artwork and tracklisting:

"Scorpio"

"Waiting For Your Love"

"One Way Ticket"

"Love & War"

"On Fire"

"Lay That Love Down"

"Ghosts"

"Saving Grace"

"Sanctify"

"Stone"

"Waiting For Your Love" video:

"Ghosts" video:

"Sanctify" video:

Orders can be placed now at this location.

“When it came to the album artwork, I was originally going to get an artist from Brazil to do it for me,” said Redfern. “However, I started working on some artwork of my own in the silver age Marvel comics style, based on the four guys that were on the album. I posted a few visuals on the socials and was overwhelmed by the response.”

“It was a huge kick getting responses from Joe Satriani, Richie Kotzen and my slide guitar hero Denny Walley of Frank Zappa fame. As a result, I created my own comic-style illustrations to package the album.”