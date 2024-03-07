TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS Drop New Song "Glorybound", Prep New Album

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts have released "Glorybound", a brand new single and accompanying video, which serves as the next taste of new music from Tuk's second studio album, set to arrive later this year via Gypsy Rose Records / Cargo.

Tuk elaborates on the inspiration behind the new song: "This one’s for the underdogs, but it’s also written from a personal place. I got into rock 'n roll and punk rock because it felt like a place for outsiders. I've never felt at home and music was a way for me to cope. This song is a reflection of the last decade, trying to stake my claim as an artist. It’s been a psychological game, an emotional game, and a spiritual game. You win some and you lose some, but you just keep going. You don’t really know why… But you just keep going."

The track is accompanied by a decade long retrospective video, shot and directed by Video Rahim, compiled of new and old footage filled with Tuk's friends, fans, current and ex-band mates.

Tuk continues: "For video b-roll, I went back to my hometown of Griffin, Georgia, including my high school that kept kicking me out, and my dad’s gym where I used to hang off the exercise machines at four or five years old… My dad has owned and operated a completely independent gym that has survived against corporate controlled gyms for many, many years… still an inspiration to me."

Listen / save "Glorybound" here.

"Glorybound" follows the release of last month's "Take The Long Way", the lead single from Tuk's upcoming opus.

For further details, visit Tuk Smith on Facebook.