TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS Drop New Song "Glorybound", Prep New Album

March 7, 2024, an hour ago

news tuk smith & the restless hearts hard rock

TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS Drop New Song "Glorybound", Prep New Album

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts have released "Glorybound", a brand new single and accompanying video, which serves as the next taste of new music from Tuk's second studio album, set to arrive later this year via Gypsy Rose Records / Cargo.

Tuk elaborates on the inspiration behind the new song: "This one’s for the underdogs, but it’s also written from a personal place. I got into rock 'n roll and punk rock because it felt like a place for outsiders. I've never felt at home and music was a way for me to cope. This song is a reflection of the last decade, trying to stake my claim as an artist. It’s been a psychological game, an emotional game, and a spiritual game. You win some and you lose some, but you just keep going. You don’t really know why… But you just keep going."

The track is accompanied by a decade long retrospective video, shot and directed by Video Rahim, compiled of new and old footage filled with Tuk's friends, fans, current and ex-band mates.

Tuk continues: "For video b-roll, I went back to my hometown of Griffin, Georgia, including my high school that kept kicking me out, and my dad’s gym where I used to hang off the exercise machines at four or five years old… My dad has owned and operated a completely independent gym that has survived against corporate controlled gyms for many, many years… still an inspiration to me."

Listen / save "Glorybound" here.

"Glorybound" follows the release of last month's "Take The Long Way", the lead single from Tuk's upcoming opus.

For further details, visit Tuk Smith on Facebook

 



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources