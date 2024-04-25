TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS Reveal New Song, "Little Renegade"

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts have released "Little Renegade", another new single taken from Tuk's second studio album set to arrive later this year via Gypsy Rose Records/Cargo.

Tuk explains the new track as follows: "Big enough for arenas, but personal enough for a diary entry! Stylistically, this one's more power than pop and a little more spit than shine. This is the type of song I would want to hear if I was feeling like the world had turned its back on me. More than ever I feel it’s important to write about things that give you an emotional surge, and then hopefully it connects with the listener on a deeper level. The album overall, unknowingly started to take shape almost as a concept record, full of characters, lyrical vignettes, stories and themes that have been a constant running through my life. 'Little Renegade' is no exception, another plea to the disillusioned rebel trying to find their place in the modern world."

Listen/save "Little Renegade" here. Stream the song below.

"Little Renegade" follows the release of "Take The Long Way", the lead single from the forthcoming album, and second release, "Glorybound".

Catch Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts live at The Vinyl Lounge in Nashville, TN on June 15th.

For further details, visit Tuk Smith on Facebook.