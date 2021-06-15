TWISTED SISTER Frontman DEE SNIDER's Celebrity Family Feud Episode To Air On June 20th

It was announced back in March that Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider and his family had wrapped filming an appearance on the syndicated television game show Celebrity Family Feud, for ABC, during which teams earn money for a chosen charity.

Snider Tweeted a photo on the day from the taping, with the caption: "Well, today was an interesting day...." He later added: "This was the first time Celebrity Family Feud had a heavy metal/rock FAMILY on the show! #represent."

Snider also leaked the following details: "Word is they are making it a special one hour episode." And when asked if he could name the opposing family, Snider stated: "Terry Bradshaw!"

This was the first time Celebrity Family Feud had a heavy metal/rock FAMILY on the show! #represent https://t.co/9J7tNCkMSp

— Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) March 29, 2021





The episode will air on June 20th on ABC at 8:00pm EST.

During an interview with Twisted Sister bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza's Internet show, 22 Now, Snider commented on the appearance.

"We kicked ass and we represented. I remember we were kind of debating, like, do we go in and treat it like it's a joke... you know what I mean? Just like a big goof out of it, or do we take it seriously... and they expect us to be a joke. So we wanted to go in there and go for the gold. So I can't say how it went other than to say we kicked ass. That I can say."