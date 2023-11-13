TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER Joins JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE For Cover Of AC/DC Classic; Video

Dee Snider joined Jack Russell's Great White during their show on Friday (November 10) at The Sands.Rocks festival at Planet Hollywood in Cancún, Mexico.

Among the songs they performed together was a cover of the AC/DC classic, "Highway To Hell", and you can watch fan-filmed video below:

Jack Russell's Great White perform next on December 27 at Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA. Details here.