TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH - Signed Mini Guitar Available; Limited To Only 300 Worldwide

Axe Heaven® presents an incredible officially licensed miniature guitar collection with Gibson and Jay Jay French. This model represent the iconic Twisted Sister Pinkburst electric guitar and is individually autographed by Jay Jay French.

"Axe Heaven® is the originator of handcrafted miniature guitars. Now, we are recreating the same Gibson high level of craft and quality in each miniature."

This miniature replica model honors the Holy Grail of electric guitars. The stain on this handcrafted collectible is an amazing reproduction of the original solid body instrument.

Each Axe Heaven® miniature replica guitar is 1:4 scale and is individually handcrafted from solid wood, with metal tuning keys.

Each guitar model is approximately 10” in length and comes complete with a high-quality miniature adjustable A-frame stand and a gold foil stamped Gibson by Axe Heaven® guitar case gift box.

