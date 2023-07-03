TWISTED SISTER To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Under The Blade With Reissue Including "Cover Material From Back In The Bar Days"

Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French recently appeared on Episode #130 of Pod Scum. During the hour long interview, which can be seen below, French revealed that the band's classic debut album from 1982, Under The Blade, will receive an expanded 40th anniversary reissue in 2023.

"That's gonna be a double vinyl album," said French. "And one of those albums is gonna have us playing cover material from back in the bar days, which we've never released before. So you're gonna have us playing Zeppelin and Aerosmith songs, which no one has ever heard. So I think people will appreciate that."

Under The Blade, the debut studio album by Twisted Sister, was released on Secret Records in September 1982. It was produced by UFO / Waysted bassist Pete Way. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows.

"What You Don't Know"

"Bad Boys of Rock 'n' Roll"

"Run For Your Life"

"Sin After Sin"

"Shoot 'Em Down"

"Destroyer"

"Under The Blade"

"Tear It Loose"

"Day Of The Rocker"

(Photo by Fin Costello)