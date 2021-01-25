TWITCH OF THE DEATH NERVE Present Beset By False Prophets

Twitch Of The Death Nerve left an ugly scar on the pox-ridden face of 2020 with the uncontrollable fury of their second album, A Resting Place For The Wrathful. Now, Twitch Of The Death Nerve are back, implementing a tactical approach of ‘no fucking mercy’, ready to kick them when they’re down with Beset By False Prophets.

Beset By False Prophets combines four brand new tracks of incomparable, inhuman menace with Twitch Of The Death Nerve’s complete live set from the Xxxapada Na Tromba festival which took place in Lisbon, Portugal in January 2020.

The four new tracks that kick off this latest slab of assault and battery are a clear signpost to the dark future that awaits for this most violent of bands. There is a delicious sickness to the rotting riffs of "At The Trial Of The Exhumed Pope", a wild, unpredictability to the devilish savagery of "Facadism", a streamlined, shellshock-inducing power to "The Wages Of Faith" and "Confounded By Apophenia".

Delve into "The Wages Of Faith" now:

As for the nine song set from Xxxapada Na Tromba... this is pure, explosive, live brutal death metal; as close as you can get to being in a Twitch Of The Death Nerve pit without actually shedding blood and losing your teeth. From recent wrathful classics like "The Locard Principle", right back to the first song that the band ever recorded, "A Hundred And Twenty Days In Sodom", all your Death Nerve favourites are here – faster and heavier than ever before.

Coming at you on March 12th, direct from the infamous dungeons of Comatose Music, Beset By False Prophets will set the benchmark for brutal death metal in 2021. Whatever horrors await us in this new year, Twitch Of The Death Nerve have provided the perfect soundtrack to accompany them. While the vile stench of humanity continues to pollute this planet, the death nerve will keep on twitching...

Tracklisting:

"The Wages Of Faith"

"Facadism"

"At The Trial Of The Exhumed Pope"

"Confounded By Apophenia"

"Intro" (Live)

"The Locard Principle" (Live)

"A Resting Place For The Wrathful" (Live)

"Ochlocratic Prostration" (Live)

"Apotropaic Scarification" (Live)

"Of Rutting Beasts And Drifting Herds" (Live)

"This Sickening Frailty" (Live)

"A Witness To Ruination" (Live)

"A Hundred And Twenty Days In Sodom" (Live)

"Promulgation Of Infected Innards" (Live)

Pre-orders can be placed now at Bandcamp.