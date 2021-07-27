Two Minutes To Late Night Celebrate Anniversary Of RUSH Cover "Anthem" With The Snyder Cut Feat. Members Of MASTODON, TOOL, PRIMUS And More; Video

"Hot diggity Affleck! Our cover of Rush's 'Anthem' is a year old today," states a message from Two Minutes To Late Night. "1.3 million views, 100,000 subscribers, and 30 bedroom covers later we thought it would be a cool idea to celebrate in the stupidest way possible. You should probably watch the original cover first if you've never seen it... somehow? how did you end up here?" (see video below).

This cover features:

Claudio Sanchez (Coheed And Cambria, The Prize Fighter Inferno)

Bill Kelliher (Mastodon)

Les Claypool (Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium)

Danny Carey (Tool, Volto!)

Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom)

Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall

Original video:

The Snyder Cut: