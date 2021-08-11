TYGERS OF PAN TANG Debut "Let It Burn" Lyric Video

Tygers Of Pan Tang recently released their new album, Majors And Minors, which continues the band’s legacy with a fine selection of songs that were written and recorded over the last eight years. Not just a "best of" compilation because the band wanted to offer something special to both loyal fans, collectors and those who have missed our latest records. “It’s like your best Tygers tracks, but all in one place!” - Robb Weir

Watch a new lyric video for the song "Let It Burn" below:

The band chose songs on the album which they believed to be classics and to represent the renaissance of the Tygers boosted by having a Florentine on vocals! Partially written on the road, the tracks not only have killer riffs, balls and power pushing performances to the limit, but express the band’s creativity and musical chemistry for songwriting. Not afraid to even add Spanish Guitars and castanets if a track demands it this band are never boring.

Party songs, heavy songs, rock anthems, groovy rock n rollers, catchy songs cleverly constructed with accessible melodies, the band has packed all of this in to this meaty package. The contribution of Chris Tsangarides able to pull the best out of the band was instrumental. The band feel that this ‘new’ period of the band which has in fact lasted longer than the original lineup has produced songs which are indispensable to the history of the band. “It’s been a lot of fun putting this together, so get yourself comfy, press play and let the Tygers do the rockin.” - Robb Weir

The compilation includes "Plug Me In", never released on CD, a new orchestral version of "Spoils of War", "What You Say’" never released in an album format before and a live version of "Keeping Me Alive", recorded in 2018.

Known for their incendiary hit version of "Love Potion No.9" from The Cage album in 1982 which sold over 200,000 copies and gave the band two top 50 songs in the UK, Tygers remain a much loved hard rock band with their NWOBHM legacy and many loyal fans.

Tracklisting:

"Only The Brave"

"Destiny"

"She"

"Never Give In"

"Worlds Apart"

"Glad Rags"

"Let It Burn"

"White Lines"

"The Devil You Know"

"Keeping Me Alive"

"Hot Blooded"

"Damn You!"

"Spoils Of War" (Orchestral Mix)

"What You Say"

"Plug Me In"