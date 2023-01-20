TYGERS OF PAN TANG To Release New Album This Spring; "Edge Of The World" Single And Video Out Now

Fresh from their return to the road after the Covid-19 lockdown, Tygers Of Pan Tang are ready to release the latest album of a career that started back in 1978. But, despite their veteran status, they show no signs of stagnation or tiredness. In fact, powered by what is probably their tightest and better lineup to this date, they unleash today a digital single full of energy and power, "Edge Of The World".

Stream the digital single here, and watch a video below.

"Based on Robb's riff, the new song shows the great songwriting talent of Francesco who came up with the Spanish-flavoured section and the melodic chorus", vocalist Jack Meille offers, about the track. "This song sums up the ultimate Tygers sound: heavy and yet melodic!"

Drummer Craig Ellis adds: "The lyrics were inspired by the unprecedented, strange and worrying pandemic circumstances that each and every one of us suddenly found ourselves in, literally, one more step and we'd be forever falling."

Additionally, the band states: "It’s here! Our new single ‘Edge Of The World’ is now available on all streaming platforms. The first Tygers recording to feature Huw on bass and we couldn’t be more proud of it."

A new Tygers Of Pan Tang album is expected to be released this spring. Stay tuned for updates.