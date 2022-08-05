TYRANTS OF CHAOS Shares Their JUDAS PRIEST-Inspired Track "Slay The Hostages"; Music Video

Lethbridge, Canada's Tyrants Of Chaos have been pillaging across Alberta with their old-school classic heavy metal and are now amping up the ante with 10 new bangers on their third studio album, Relentless Thirst For Power, set to be unleashed on August 19.

Back in July, they shared their first single, "T.O.C.", and are ready to share their second track off the record. Entitled "Slay The Hostages", Tyrants Of Chaos present a Judas Priest-style, ear piercing, balls-out metal assault. Lyrically similar to "T.O.C.", "Slay The Hostages" sounds like a song about committing crimes and sacrifices, but it is simply about playing metal shows and entertaining the crowd as can be witnessed in the music video for the single.

The new album Relentless Thirst For Power covers a lot of topics lyrically, listeners will also be able to dive into the classic Teutonic power metal track “Indoctri-Nation” that focuses on mental health issues; the “No Lives Matter” ballad that forces one to confront their mortality; and the classic “Lucky Dog” that is reminiscent of the ‘80s sounds of the Big 4.

Formed in 2013 for the love and passion of music by guitarist Curtiss Vaselenak and to fill a gap in the local scene, the band originally started as a fun hard rock and metal cover band. After some shuffling, he is now joined by guitarist Arik Wagner, bassist Sean Simpson, drummer Ryan Dyck, and vocalist Phil Sirias who complete the current lineup. With many years of experience between them, they bring professionalism and solid musicianship to both the stage and the studio.

Tyrants Of Chaos already have two albums under their belts, The Calm Before The Storm (2016) and Into Oblivion (2019), and this new offering consists of ten fist-pumping, head-banging tracks that were written specifically for this album. It is just scratching the surface of what the band has in store, they don't intend to slow down anytime soon.

Heavy and loud, Tyrants Of Chaos delivers a solid pummeling of pure heavy metal. No gimmicks, no gags, just passion, and honesty. They are recommended listening for fans of Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, and Megadeth.

Relentless Thirst For Power can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“T.O.C.”

“The Black Gap”

“Mourning Sickness”

“Skull Crusher”

“Slay The Hostages”

“Red Rage”

“Nightmare Machine”

“Indocri-Nation”

“No Lives Matter”

“Lucky Dog”

“T.O.C.” video: