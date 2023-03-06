TYTUS To Release Roaming In Despair EP This Month; NIGHT DEMON's JARVIS LEATHERBY Guests; Teaser Video

Italian heavy metal band, Tytus, have announced their Roaming In Despair EP will be released on March 25 on physical and digital via Boonsdale Records.

"It's going to be a special mixed dish for heavy metal gourmets made of some spicy old singles, completely remixed and remastered, and some hot new mouth-watering stuff never released before. As special topping, Jarvis Letherby from Night Demon joined us on vocals for a number that pays tribute to a music legend we all loved!," comments the band.

Check out an EP teaser below, and stay tuned for further details.

Tytus lineup:

Ilija Riffmeister (Lead Vocals, Guitar)

Mark SimonHell (Guitars)

Markey Moon (Bass, Vocals)

Frank Bardy (Drums)