U.D.O. Add More European Dates To Touchdown World Tour

Only its title, Touchdown, promised that U.D.O.'s latest album would become a big success - and the band delivered, well supported by fans worldwide. The album hit the shelves on August 25 through Atomic Fire Records and got vaulted on many album charts around the world including some of their highest chart entries of the group's long-spanning career.

To also keep the (foot)ball moving on the live front, U.D.O. are pleased to announce that their upcoming spring 2024 European touring leg, which features 13 select dates alongside German metal commandos and label mates Primal Fear among others, has been extended by 24 shows in 13 countries. The updated Touchdown live schedule can be found below; tickets for all newly added dates will be available shortly.

February

1 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

3 - Hamar, Norway - Festiviteten Bar & Scene

4 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen

8 - Västerås, Sweden - Konserthus

9 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

10 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår'n

13 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B

14 - Ronneby, Sweden - Klubb Ron

15 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis

17 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha Ylioppilastalo

18 - Tampere, Finland - Tavara-asema

19 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

21 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris

23 - Regensburg-Obertraubling, Germany - Eventhall Airport*

24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt*

25 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory*

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle*

29 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2*

March

1 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Musikhalle*

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser*

3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage*

6 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol*

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann*

8 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk*

9 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal*

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7*

12 - Kufstein, Austria - Kultur Quartier

14 - Wilhelmshaven, Germany - Pumpwerk

15 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

16 - Marsberg, Germany - Metal Diver Festival @ Schützenhalle St. Magnus

17 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Luxor Live

19 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

22 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

23 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Garage Club

24 - Lublin, Poland - Radio Lublin

25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

28 - Košice, Slovakia - Collosseum Club

30 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

31 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Hristo Botev Hall

* with Primal Fear

U.D.O., will return to North America this fall on the Touchdown US/Canada Tour. The journey will commence on November 3 in Frenchtown, New Jersey and makes its way through nearly two dozen cities, closing on December 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Tickets, as well as VIP upgrades which include a meet and greet with U.D.O., a photo-op, autographs, and more are available now, here. See all confirmed dates below.

U.D.O. Touchdown US/Canada Tour:

November

3 - Arties Bar and Grill - Frenchtown, NJ

4 - The Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA

5 - Reverb - Reading, PA

8 - The Southport Music Hall - Jefferson, LA

9 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

11 - Royal Oaks Event Center - San Antonio, TX

12 - Trees - Dallas, TX

15 - The 44 - Glendale, AZ

16 - Whiskey A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

17 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

18 - Stages - Santa Ana, CA

20 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

22 - The Rick House - Denver, CO

24 - The Vixen - McHenry, IL

25 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

26 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

28 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

29 - Les Foufounes Electroniques - Montreal, QC

30 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

December

1 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

3 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

4 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

7 - Angel City Music Hall - Manchester, NH

U.D.O. - featuring legendary vocalist Udo Dirkschneider, drummer Sven Dirkschneider, guitarists Fabian Dee Dammers and Andrey Smirnov, and bassist Peter Baltes - released their latest studio album, Touchdown, last month via Atomic Fire Records.

Order Touchdown in the physical format of your choice, psave it on your favourite DSP or order it digitally, here.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation Man"

"The Flood"

"The Double Dealer's Club"

"Fight For The Right"

"Forever Free"

"Punchline"

"Sad Man's Show"

"The Betrayer"

"Heroes Of Freedom"

"Better Start To Run"

"The Battle Understood"

"Living Hell"

"Touchdown"

"Fight For The Right" lyric video:

"Touchdown" video:

"Forever Free" lyric video:

(Photo - Martin Häusler)