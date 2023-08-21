U.D.O. Announce German, Swiss & Czech Dates For 2023/24 Touchdown World Tour

Heavy metal quintet U.D.O. (also performing as Dirkschneider) are in the final stages of their 2023 summer festival tour and with the arrival of new studio album Touchdown being around the corner (Friday, August 25 via Atomic Fire Records), the band are pleased to announce the first more extensive leg of their upcoming 2023/24 world tour in support of the aforementioned record.

To not only bring new tunes to their fans' home audio systems but also to the "live fields" of the globe, U.D.O.'s forthcoming concert season will lead them to fourteen German clubs and cities, but also to Pratteln (Switzerland) and the Czech Republic (Prague, Brno & Ostrava) in February/March 2024. While appearances in other countries as well as special guests are in the works, tickets for the below mentioned shows can be purchased now (CH & CZ will go on sale soon). Info/tickets here.

Dates:

February

23 - Regensburg-Obertraubling, Germany - Eventhall Airport

24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

25 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

29 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

March

1 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Musikhalle

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

6 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

8 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

9 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

14 - Wilhelmshaven, Germany - Pumpwerk

16 - Marsberg, Germany - Metal Diver Festival

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

22 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

23 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Garage Club

New studio album, Touchdown, features 13 tracks which cement the fact that the group surely belongs to the all-star team of the scene.

Pre-order Touchdown in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally, here.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation Man"

"The Flood"

"The Double Dealer's Club"

"Fight For The Right"

"Forever Free"

"Punchline"

"Sad Man's Show"

"The Betrayer"

"Heroes Of Freedom"

"Better Start To Run"

"The Battle Understood"

"Living Hell"

"Touchdown"

"Touchdown" video:

"Forever Free" lyric video:

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider are:

Udo Dirkschneider - vocals

Andrey Smirnov - guitar

Sven Dirkschneider - drums

Fabian Dee Dammers - guitar

Peter Baltes - bass

(Photo - Martin Häusler)