U.D.O. Kick Off European Leg Of Touchdown World Tour; Special Guests Unveiled

While the sports world is waiting for the Superbowl kick-off this week, heavy music fans are focussing more on iconic heavy metal front runners U.D.O., who will embark on the first leg of their tour in support of their current album, Touchdown, released on August 25, 2023.

The group, which features team captain Udo Dirkschneider (vocals), impelling "running backs" Sven Dirkschneider (drums) and Peter Baltes (bass), who reunited with Udo last year, plus a guitar offensive line that includes Fabian Dee Dammers and Andrey Smirnov, will perform alongside German labelmates, Primal Fear, from February 23 through March 10, with support provided by special guests Frozen Crown (February 1-18), The Unity (March 14-17), and Tailgunner (March 19-31) during the rest of the 42-date run across the continent.

Some shows are running low on tickets, while others have sold out in advance, so better be quick to not miss U.D.O. this spring. Find U.D.O.'s full tour itinerary, as well as ticket links and VIP upgrade options, here.

(Photo - Martin Häusler)